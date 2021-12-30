Buckhead Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 55,685 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.38. 2,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

