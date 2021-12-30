Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $3,504,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.77.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $87.76. 3,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,723. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

