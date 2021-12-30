Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 14,938 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,938 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.39. 1,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.76 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

