Buckhead Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,316 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.52. 59,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.22 and its 200-day moving average is $245.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

