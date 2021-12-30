Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bunge by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of BG opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.