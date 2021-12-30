Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) versus Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Head-To-Head Survey

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

72.5% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Inhibrx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Inhibrx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$33.34 million ($1.71) -2.23 Inhibrx $12.89 million 131.38 -$76.12 million ($2.07) -21.56

Cabaletta Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -38.73% -36.95% Inhibrx -1,093.94% -150.02% -58.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cabaletta Bio and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Inhibrx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus price target of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 446.81%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Inhibrx on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.