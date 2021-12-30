CACHE Gold (CGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.43 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.36 or 0.00121882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $137,287.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CACHE Gold has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006975 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 93,122 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

