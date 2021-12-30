Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cadence Bank provides consumers, businesses and corporations with banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance. Cadence Bank, formerly known as BancorpSouth Bank, is based in TUPELO, Miss. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CADE. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 697,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 50.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 95,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,721,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $279,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

