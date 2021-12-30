CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.84. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 414,866 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAIXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

