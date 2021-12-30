Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) to announce sales of $665.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $664.10 million and the highest is $666.10 million. Caleres posted sales of $570.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

CAL traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,125. Caleres has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a market cap of $875.69 million, a P/E ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $225,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,218 shares of company stock worth $1,809,906 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

