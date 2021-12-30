California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,765,030.96 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

CRC traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.43. 338,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth about $11,664,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

