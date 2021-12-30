Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 2.2%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.46 and last traded at $49.48. 8,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,205,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPE. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $186,780 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

