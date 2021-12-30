Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $825.45 Million

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce sales of $825.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $817.60 million and the highest is $833.30 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $553.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

CLMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.74. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,196. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.57.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.