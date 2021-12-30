Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 145,047 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 600.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,047 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,984 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 658,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 32,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

