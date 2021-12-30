Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,012,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 785.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 181,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 161,036 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF alerts:

PTMC opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.