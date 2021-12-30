Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 661,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 149,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

