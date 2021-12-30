Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCTR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $35.65 on Thursday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.