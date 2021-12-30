Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $157.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

