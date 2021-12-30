Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,292,000 after buying an additional 129,993 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,175,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.43.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $417.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $464.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

