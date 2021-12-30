Camden Capital LLC Invests $170,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,953,000 after buying an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

