Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.81 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

