Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

