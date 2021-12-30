Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSE ISD opened at $15.98 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

