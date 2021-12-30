Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,282 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,626,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after acquiring an additional 757,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after buying an additional 312,986 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after buying an additional 961,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 148,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

