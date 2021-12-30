Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 48,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE KSM opened at $12.08 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.