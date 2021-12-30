Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 462,878 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $158.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.