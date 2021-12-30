Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 3,524 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.8% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 66,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 33.4% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 30,437 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

F opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

