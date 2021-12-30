Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 10,154 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. State Street Corp increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,896,000 after buying an additional 361,296 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,660,000 after buying an additional 544,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.