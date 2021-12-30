Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 368 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 424.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.00.

