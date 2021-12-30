Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.17 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

