Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 4,584 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 102,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

BAH stock opened at $85.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $75.15 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.