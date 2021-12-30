Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 668 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,795 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

