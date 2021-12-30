Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 668 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $255,116,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after buying an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,903,795. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

