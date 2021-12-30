Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$36.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 38.93. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$29.96 and a 1-year high of C$37.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$790.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

