Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE:PBY.UN traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.75. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.33 and a 52-week high of C$15.68.

Get Canso Credit Income Fund alerts:

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canso Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.