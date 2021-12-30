Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
TSE:PBY.UN traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.75. Canso Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$13.33 and a 52-week high of C$15.68.
Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile
