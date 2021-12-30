Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 15,717 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9,525.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 342.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $121.63 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $121.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.77.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.