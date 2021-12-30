Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $384.99 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.02. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.