Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $76.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $76.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.