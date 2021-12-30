Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $76.45 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $76.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

