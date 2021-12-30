Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 3,723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $18,554,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $14,037,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $13,151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.58. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

