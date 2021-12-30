Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 496.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

