Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

