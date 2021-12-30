Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 86,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

DIS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.46. 216,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,282,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

