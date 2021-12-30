Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $458.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,090,000 after acquiring an additional 137,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

