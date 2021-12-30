Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post $54.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.70 million and the lowest is $47.49 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $302.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

