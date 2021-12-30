Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $40,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.40. 12,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,575. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

