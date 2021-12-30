Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $76.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carriage Services traded as high as $66.28 and last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 1182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

CSV has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carriage Services by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Carriage Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Carriage Services Company Profile (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

