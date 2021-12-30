Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 12.1%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR) shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 172,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 164,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Cartier Resources in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.46 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$40.36 million and a PE ratio of -82.50.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company also holds interest in Benoist, Fenton, Wilson, Cadillac Extension, Dollier, and MacCormack metal deposit projects, which are located in Quebec.

