CashHand (CHND) Trading Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded up 55.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. CashHand has a total market cap of $58,771.65 and $61.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashHand coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CashHand has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00032890 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 1,426,664 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,123 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CashHand is www.cashhand.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

